On March 21, the deadline ends that the European Commission He gave the Government of Spain to approve tax reform in relation to diesel, a binding condition for Brussels to authorize the fifth payment of the recovery plan: almost 25. … 000 million euros. However, when there is less than a month left for the two months that the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin) gave the Executive, Pedro Sánchez still does not have the necessary parliamentary support; Moreover, he has not looked for them. If the commitment is not fulfilled, the direct consequence is that the funds do not reach, at least neither in their entirety nor at the initially planned time. The fiscal increase provides a rise of 11.4 cents per liter to diesel (VAT included) to equate it with gasoline.

The matter uncovers two realities: a political situation, the parliamentary weakness of the Government of Spain, and an already structural issue in an economic key: Is the Automobile sector prepared to achieve the objective set by the European Commission to end with combustion vehicles in 2035? The president of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), Josep María Recasens, described on Thursday as “impossible mission” not that target at ten years, but the emissions objectives by the end of this year. The newly released European Coffee regulations contemplate powerful fines to vehicle manufacturers that do not comply with the limits required at the end of the year.

Parliamentary weakness

According to ABC sources from the Ministry of Finance, the Government “will try to get it, but the arithmetic is what it is.” In this sense, they say that “conversations are being produced” and that “it was contemplated for April 1”. However, and in the event that support is not achieved, they trust that Brussels “be sensitive” and understand what the will of Government: “Nothing is written in stone and the fourth payment was not complete and then recovered.” More optimistic is the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, who said Tuesday, precisely in Brussels after the last Ecofin meeting, that the Executive is still “within the term” to meet the demands of Brussels and thus be able to receive the full disbursement. The Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, was also optimistic. In his opinion, having that approved tax “as soon as possible” is a way to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. That is, the Government maintains the plan marked by the today vice president of the European Commission Teresa Ribera: no to diesel, yes to the electric car, despite the difficulties.

To approve the fiscal reform, the government needs support, at least, of the PNV, together and Pode to energy and bank. The first attempt to comply with the milestone marked by the European Commission failed when the Omnibus decree that the Government took to Congress after Christmas. Since then, the Government has not moved file with the possible parliamentary support.

From Podemos it is explained to ABC that “we are not going to support a fiscal policy that raises diesel taxes and falls to energy.” In this sense, they say there have been no government contacts with their party. “No novelty either to recover the company tax,” they add.

As is known, the relationship with Junts does not cross its best moment, although after the fall of the decree a few weeks ago the government has done everything possible to reactivate it. However, at this time, as they reveal in Junts, the priority of the government with respect to them is to save tomorrow the non -law proposition that claims the president of the Government to submit to a motion of trust. Diesel’s taxes have not spoken since the decree said, they assure ABC from the Puigdemont environment surprised by the question.

Automobile sector

The economic issue is deeper, because in the previous legislature the European Commission fixed very ambitious objectives with the idea of ​​achieving the implementation of the electric vehicle in 2035. The Spanish Confederation of Service Stations Entrepreneurs (CEES) considers that what would have to Doing the government is to “review” the fiscalness of the automotive fuel. Nacho Rabadán, general director, explains that there is an intermediate path between the immediate implementation of the electric vehicle and the disappearance of fossil fuels. “The issue is to get the consumer to consume renewable fuel and leave the fossil”he says before adding that “technology exists”, which is why oil companies want, far from increasing diesel taxes, the government approves a favorable taxation for renewable fuels. According to their investigations, “they have put options that significantly reduce pollution and increase competitiveness.” “We can accept that the fuel that pollutes the most pays more, but whenever the one that pollutes less pay less,” he points out before reminding the minister, they are that the automotive sector represents 20% of Spanish GDP.

“The sector has an impossible mission to meet the objectives in 2025” Automobile manufacturers

The debate on the fiscalization of the automotive is open. According to a function report, the climb to match diesel with gasoline will affect the lowest income and those located in rural areas. The main opposition party claims that this debate opens even more, to the tax model as a whole. And, meanwhile, the European Commission has until the end of the year to approve a report on the full life cycle of mobility energy. Nothing is written in stone.