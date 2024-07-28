Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 8:02

The federal government is preparing a pilot project using biodigesters to replace traditional cooking gas in homes located in isolated areas of urban centers. The idea is to enable the treatment of organic waste and its transformation into flammable biogas, which could eliminate the need for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The work is concentrated in “solidarity kitchens”, which are spaces managed by social movements and regulated by law of 2023 (nº 14.628). The number of people served by each “kitchen” varies and the estimate is 4 thousand facilities spread throughout the country.

Of this total, 700 were considered eligible for the project with biodigesters and, according to the forecast, 100 should receive the equipment by the end of 2025. These systems are seen as easier to implement in these locations and meet the logic of “self-sufficiency” in the fuel that is used to prepare food.

The main input in this process is organic matter, mainly food waste and animal feces. Biogas is generated during the decomposition process and is ultimately used to fuel the stove flames. The project is coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS).

There are, however, some obstacles. In the cooking function, the most established models on the market are imported from Israel, for example. However, there is still no customization of this equipment. The options are a large biodigester for R$20,000 or a small one in the range of R$13,000. There are no variations in models.

In practice, this system is a type of closed chamber, with special piping and a specific stove. The high cost of purchasing the equipment is offset by the fact that it would be a one-time purchase. There is no estimate of its useful life.

According to preliminary studies by MME technicians, 60 kilos of animal manure and an additional 13 kilos of food waste in this chamber would be enough to produce biogas for a week in small communities.

Financing

The idea is that each of the 100 “solidarity kitchens” in the pilot project will receive a biodigester. The program’s financing model is currently being studied. Those responsible are talking about seeking partnerships with the private sector and cite as a reference the installation of biodigesters in 20 schools in nine cities in Minas Gerais, carried out by the Codanorte consortium.

There is still no definition regarding the possible contribution of resources from the federal government or the granting of incentives so that energy distributors, for example, can operate in this area.

The “solidarity kitchen” program, which provides free food to people in vulnerable situations and food insecurity, is registered with the National Supply Company (Conab) food bank and several of these locations are maintained by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST).

The MME expects the Brazilian market to make progress in the coming years in the commercialization of new biodigester models, including the use of other types of organic materials as input and the possibility of customizing the equipment, according to the needs of a given residence or community center.

Circular production

There are several types of biodigesters, with different functions. A project at the University of São Paulo (USP) is being developed using waste discarded by people who circulate on campus. The project is coordinated by Professor Ildo Luís Sauer, from the USP Institute of Energy and Environment.

Using “continuous agitation reactors” that grind the waste, one ton of organic material produces around 120 cubic meters of biogas and generates 800 liters of a dark liquid that, after treatment, is used as fertilizer for vegetable gardens. The logic is that of a circular economy.

“Typically, a family currently consumes the equivalent of half a gas cylinder per month for cooking. This amounts to around 15 cubic meters of LPG. We could replace this and would need to generate around 25 cubic meters of biogas per month,” explained Sauer.

Biogas can be transmitted over long distances via pipelines, but there is not enough infrastructure to scale this up in the short term. Local production stands out in terms of economic and logistical viability.

“There are projects starting in Brazil, in the form of pipelines that take biomethane, the equivalent of natural gas, to homes for 100% clean cooking,” added the executive president of the Brazilian Biogas Association, Renata Isfer. She cites projects in the cities of Presidente Prudente (SP) and Londrina (PR) as examples.

In the federal government project, technicians are in the research phase on the amount of organic material generated in the pilot project areas, spread throughout Brazil. Based on this experiment, the project could become a regulated public policy.