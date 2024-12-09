The Government of Pedro Sanchez in getting out of the way Carles Puigdemont. “There is no intention or need,” said Moncloa sources regarding the Junts leader’s proposal that the leader of the Executive submit to a question of confidence in Congress. Neither the opposition nor the bulk of the Executive’s parliamentary allies see her nearby.

The new movement of the independence party occurs in the middle of the budget negotiation and the previous step of the spending ceiling. This context was publicly highlighted by the PSOE leadership through Enma Lopez. “Liturgy,” say socialist sources about the Junts staging.

In addition to the ongoing conversations about the General State Budgets (PGE), the calendar also has a factor that the PSOE leadership sees as key, according to the sources consulted by Public. It is none other than the completion of the Congress of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), with the second round of their primaries scheduled for this coming Saturday.

The eternal dispute in the pro-independence camp would explain Puigdemont’s statements, according to the PSOE. One more way to raise the price of your votes in favor of public accounts. In any case, in the socialist leadership, as this media has learned, they were this Monday awaiting explanations from Junts.

“We continue with contacts all the time,” say socialist sources, who try to lower the relevance of Puigdemont’s words. And above all, the real effects they may have. Because in addition, remember, the only one who can formally call a matter of confidence is the President of the Government.

“This Government fulfills its commitments and we will continue talking and negotiating with all the parliamentary groups so that the agreements reached see the light”, they add in Moncloa. The “priority”, government sources insist, is to carry out PGE “that consolidate economic growth” that makes in these moments “Spain be the driving force of Europe”, while “equality is increased and we ensure the social advancement of all Spaniards”.

“We have to negotiate with all the groups, talk… We are experts and it has already been demonstrated that Sánchez is the only one capable of bringing together these political forces,” add sources from Ferraz. The socialists ironically say that they are “sorry” for Alberto Núñez Feijóo“whose mood varies every day depending on what Puigdemont says.” They consider that the leader of the PP is obsessed with getting the numbers “for an impossible motion of censure.”

In any case, the leader himself popularin statements from Barcelona, ​​has ruled out that this eventual issue of trust could come to make Sánchez fall. We must assume that no NLP is binding. In any case, it is possible that, in the event that this non-legislative initiative ends up being voted on in Congress, Junts, PP and Vox will stage a Congress that turns its back on Sánchez. In any case, neither those of Feijóo nor the far-right formation consider that the question of trust has any semblance of effectiveness. Those from Abascal have come to call it “absurd.”

Disparity of reactions among Sánchez’s allies

Nor do the Government’s allies give much support to Puigdemont’s demand. Anyway, there is no total quorum between the different parts of the investiture block. In some cases they locate the movement of the post-convergent in a tactic to make their votes more expensive in the budget negotiation. In others, there are silence. And, in others, they go further and consider that Carles Puigdemont takes another step to pave the way for a future motion of censure led by the PP.

This is the case of CKD. In conversation with PublicRepublican sources show little surprise. “This preparing the ground to end up making Feijóo president.” Thus, they do not believe that the proposal of a question of trust is going to change anything, but they do see in it proof that Junts is trying to introduce to its electorate the idea that it’s not crazy let the Sánchez Government fall. They see this as another element of a long-term action.

In Esquerra they insist that Junts is interested in a Government led by Núñez Feijóo. First, because it would be more beneficial for them to contrast their idea of ​​Cataloniato the idea of ​​Spain represented by the Popular Party and Vox, given that, today, it seems almost impossible to think of a possible PP Government alone. On the other hand, the Republicans complete Junts, “which is rebuilding bridges with the business community“, it would favor him to carry out concrete measures of an economic profile with the PP. Thus, for ERC this movement by Puigdemont works as a kind of touchstone for a change in political strategy.

Can considers Puigdemont’s announcement “a paripé“. They agree with ERC that what the leader is looking for post-convergent is to generate headlines and set the media agenda. In any case, the secretary of organization of the purple formation, Pablo Fernandezhas warned Sánchez, in the usual Monday press conference, that the PSOE “is laying out a red carpet for Feijóo” by giving up “doing leftist politics“.

EH Bildu He also sees a lot of strategy in Puigdemont’s movement. a deputy abertzale It slips that it is possible that Junts has some specific negotiation on its hands with the Government and the issue of trust is nothing more than a way to apply pressure. “If not, beyond the symbolic, I don’t know what it’s about“, he drops.

Something more disturbing is the silence of Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG). Public He has asked both parties about their position on the Junts proposal and neither of them has wanted to comment. In any case, it seems difficult for the PNV to give rise to a question of trust that could compromise the Government of Pedro Sancheztaking into account the agreement between socialists and jeltzales that allowed Imanol Pradales become lehendakari.

“A shot in the foot” for Junts

In Addthe minority part of the Government, described this Monday Puigdemont’s demand as a petition “completely out of place”since, in his opinion, it makes no sense for the independence party to now try to cast doubt on the legislature after having recently approved the fiscal package that was the prelude to the negotiation of the PGE.

In private, those of Yolanda Diaz They claim not to feel worried about Puigdemont’s request for Sánchez to submit to a question of trust. Voices from the coalition point out that, at this moment, the independence leader has “no reason” to put the legislature at risk.

“In this hypothesis, the result would be that of a state government in the hands of a right and an extreme right that, today, even calls into question the State of the autonomies; that, with Salvador Illa in the Government, it would mean that the PSC Executive in Catalonia, if the framework moves towards the most reactionary right, would be a reference even for a part of sovereignty. Junts would remain in no man’s land“, explain sources from the Sumar space.

Regarding the specific vote of the PNL of Junts that urges the Government to force a question of confidence against Sánchez, in Sumar they believe that Puigdemont’s men could hit “shot in the foot” by provoking a vote in which it is most likely that the pro-independence party, the PP and Vox will vote in the same direction, reports Alexis Romero.