Justice Minister Flávio Dino reported that a suspect was arrested; folder asked for the suspension of 270 accounts on Twitter

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoannounced that the operation “Safe School” carried out by the folder resulted in the search and seizure of 7 weapons this Saturday (April 8, 2023), in addition to the arrest of a suspect.

The ministry also requested the deletion of 270 Twitter profiles that “ran hashtags related to attacks against schools”, according to the minister. Dino said that the authors of the publications are investigated.

Another 2 requests for suspension of accounts were made to TikTok, for going viral “content that incited fear in families.” The information was released by the minister on his profile on twitter.

Senasp (National Secretariat for Public Security) started the operation on Thursday (April 6) to carry out “preventive and repressive actions against attacks in schools”according to note published by the ministry.

On the same day, ministers Camilo Santana (Education), Nísia Trindade (Health) and Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat of the Presidency) met to discuss the situation in educational institutions. They stated that the government will present measures against the attacks within 90 days.

The Ministry of Justice also created a virtual channel to receive content that signals attacks in schools, in partnership with the NGO (non-governmental organization) SaferNet Brasil. The reporting channel is available in this link.

In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Justice and digital platforms are due to meet on Monday (April 10) to discuss the institution of a joint action protocol for the Susp (Single Public Security System).

The mobilization is developed in the midst of discussions promoted by the Judiciary on the regulation of social networks. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) held a public hearing in the last week of March with representatives of the platforms to discuss the rules of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.