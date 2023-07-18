InovAtiva Brasil opened 280 vacancies for mentoring and training; initiative takes place in partnership between Sebrae and Mdic

Entrepreneurs have until August 13, 2023 to enroll in the new cycle of the acceleration programs InovAtiva Brasil and InovAtiva de Impacto Socioambiental. The new vacancies were opened this Monday (17.jul.2023).

The initiative is a partnership of doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) with the Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service). Entries are free and held in this link.

There are 280 vacancies divided between the 2 programs:

InovAtiva Brasil – 220 vacancies for projects in the validation, operation and traction phases;

Socio-environmental Impact Innovative – 60 vacancies for companies focused on environmental development.

Both strands cover small businesses across the country. They will offer training and interaction activities for those selected during the 3-month duration of the 1st phase of the program, scheduled to start on September 4th.

The next stage starts on November 6th. The most promising companies will be selected. They will go to the closing at InovAtiva Experience, in São Paulo. There, they will present their solutions to a bank of investors.

“The participants of InovAtiva de Impacto Socioambiental receive training focused on entrepreneurship in impact businesses, mentoring with executives and specialists in the socio-environmental area and are connected to investors interested in supporting solutions in the sector”it says announcement from the government.

According to Mdic, InovAtiva has promoted the acceleration of 3,500 startups since 2013, when it was created. There were more than 1,600 connected to investors.