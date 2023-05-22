Registration opens on Friday (26.May) and runs until 31 May; scholarship amount is R$ 12,385, plus aid

This Monday (May 22, 2023), the government opened a public notice with 5,970 vacancies for the program More Doctors. Registration will be open from Friday (May 26) to May 31. The start of activities is scheduled for the end of June. Here’s the notice (265 KB).

Vacancies are distributed in 1,994 municipalities in all regions of Brazil. Brazilian physicians registered in the country will have priority in hiring. Professionals trained abroad or foreigners will have remaining vacancies.

To make the positions more attractive, the government implemented incentive strategies. Now, for example, program professionals will receive qualification and improvement, in addition to benefits for working in vulnerable areas of the country. The purpose of the new measures is also to increase the length of stay in vacancies.

According to the Ministry of Health, the value of the grant is R$ 12,385. Doctors also receive housing allowance and food allowance according to the norm of each municipality where they will work. With the sum of the scholarship and aid, the value reaches, in most municipalities, more than R$ 15,000.

Contracted physicians will also have the opportunity to specialize in the areas of Family and Community Medicine and a master’s degree in Family Health. This measure is the result of a survey carried out by the Ministry of Health which shows that about 41% of physicians drop out of the program to seek qualification.

In all, there will be 44 hours of workload, with 36 hours per week dedicated to assistance activities and 8 hours for training activities.

The announcement can be accessed by site of the Most Doctors. After validation of the registration, candidates will be able to indicate up to 2 places for performance of their preference.

THE MOST MEDICAL

the program was created in 2013 with the aim of reinforcing basic health care, one of the main entry points for the public in the SUS (Health Unic System). One of the focuses of Mais Médicos is to take its members to places where there is a shortage of professional care in primary care.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently more than 8,000 physicians linked to the program, and the opening of the public notice intends to occupy idle vacancies, in addition to 1,000 unprecedented vacancies for the Legal Amazon. The government’s expectation is to reach the end of the year with 28,000 professionals across the country.