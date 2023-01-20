Population can respond until Wednesday (25.jan); hiring with waiver of bidding is under analysis

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services opened a public consultation on a new decree that should regulate the use of the CPGF (Federal Government Payment Card), also known as a corporate card. The population has until Wednesday (25.jan.2023) to answer the form, available on the platform Participates +Brazil.

According to the government, the objective is to provide more transparency to the use of the card, in addition to reducing bureaucracy and public administration purchases. The new Secretary of Management and Innovation, Roberto Pojo, says that “the bureaucratic process involved in defining the purchase by bidding waiver could sometimes be more expensive than the purchase itself”.

Pojo says that some online service purchases, such as software subscriptions, can only be made using the card.

Among the proposals suggested in the consultation are:

contracting due to non-requirement and waiver of tenders, in the case of engineering works and services or maintenance services for motor vehicles up to the value of R$ 100 thousand, or for other services and purchases up to the value of R$ 50,000;

payment of micro and small companies (opting for the special regime).

The government also says that it seeks “adapt the use of the card to the requirements of the new Bidding Law (Law No. 14.133/2021)”. The intention is that this rule will be the only legal basis for hiring involving the public administration from April 2023.

The corporate card is used to pay for government fundraising expenses, which include small purchases of office supplies and incidental travel expenses. All payments would be available on transparency portal.

If approved, government bodies will be obliged to disclose in a specific area for access to information, on their respective websites, the number of cards in use, total expenses and the date on which each one was made. All of this will be integrated into the PNCP (National Public Procurement Portal).

On the other hand, the draft prohibits the use of the card in some cases: