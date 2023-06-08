By Tuesday, 24 outbreaks of the disease in wild birds had already been identified in the country

The federal government opened an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock for actions to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1).

The measure was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on Tuesday (6.jun.2023) and is signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and by the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet. Here’s the full of the decree (115 KB).

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that, with the state of zoosanitary emergency in force in the country and the confirmation of cases of the disease in wild birds in at least 4 states, control and containment actions will be intensified.

The credit, according to the folder, will be applied to SUASA (Unified System of Attention to Agricultural Health). Among the planned actions are the rapid identification, testing and health care of suspected cases.

“For this, the technical teams will be able to count on reinforcement for specific actions in loco”highlighted the statement.

“Brazil remains free of avian influenza in commercial breeding and maintains its status as free of avian influenza before the World Organization for Animal Health, exporting its products for safe consumption”concluded the ministry.

new foci

The Ministry confirmed on Monday (June 5) the 1st outbreak of H5N1 in the State of São Paulo. The wild bird of the species Tren-Reis-Royal (thalasseus maximus), was found in the municipality of Ubatuba, on the north coast.

One more focus was also detected in Rio de Janeiro, in Niterói, also in the terns species. In all, 24 outbreaks in wild birds have already been confirmed in the states of Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

Besides the thalasseus maximus, the disease has also been identified in other species. Are they:

terns (Thalasseus acuflavidus);

(Thalasseus acuflavidus); brown booby (sula leucogaster);

(sula leucogaster); northern terns (Sterna hirundo);

(Sterna hirundo); red-billed terns (sterna hirundinacea);

(sterna hirundinacea); tawny owl (megascops choliba);

(megascops choliba); black-necked swan (Cygnus melancoryphus);

(Cygnus melancoryphus); gray-headed gull (Chroicocephalus cirrocephalus);

(Chroicocephalus cirrocephalus); frigate (Frigate magnificens); It is

(Frigate magnificens); It is cormorant (Nannopterum brasilianum).

