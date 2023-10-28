Ministry of Health received the largest contribution, with R$500 million; amount will pay for hospital care services

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned a law that opens additional credit in the amount of R$ 1,296,794,736 from the Tax and Social Security budgets. The resources will be directed to 5 ministries: Agriculture and Livestock, Education, Mines and Energy, Health, and Integration and Regional Development. The measure, approved by the National Congress, was published in the Official Diary of the Union on Monday (23.Oct.2023). Here’s the complete (PDF – 13.6MB).

O Ministry of Health will receive R$ 500 million (38.55% of resources), to reinforce the cost of hospital and outpatient care services, within the scope of the National Health Fund. The values ​​of the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development35.85% of the total, will be directed to direct administration of the portfolio (R$ 40 million) and to support projects of the Codevasf (São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys Development Company) (R$425 million).

O Ministry of Education received 21.40% of the resources to reinforce the budget of universities and federal institutes (R$ 173.92 million), EBSERH (Brazilian Hospital Services Company) (R$ 101.57 million) and Colégio Pedro II (R $1.77 million), federal secondary education entity located in Rio de Janeiro.

O Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock received 3.5% of the amounts (R$ 42.29 million) to promote the agricultural sector and the Ministry of Mines and Energy was left with 0.7% (R$ 9.25 million), which will be used in ANM (National Mining Agency), for administrative contract expenses and updating the GIS Areas, the current Mining Area Control System.

check out herein the Budgetary Units item, details of the distribution of values.

Resources are being reallocated from the approved budget to other federal agencies and there will be no increase in expenses. According to the document, the value originates from the incorporation of a financial surplus found in the balance sheet for the year 2022, in the amount of R$ 259,896,975, and excess collection in the amount of R$ 17,357,966. In addition, budget allocations worth R$1,019,539,795 were canceled.

With information from Brazil Agency.