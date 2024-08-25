Home policy

Ekaterina Yalunina

One week before the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, an Insa survey shows new data. (Symbolic photo) © Marijan Murat/dpa

Next Sunday, state elections are taking place in Saxony and Thuringia. People are particularly excited about the results of the AfD and the new Sahra Wagenknecht coalition.

Dresden/Erfurt – One week before the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the AfD is in the lead in both states, according to a recent survey. Government majorities without the participation of the BSW or the AfD are not possible in either state parliament according to the survey by the opinion research institute Insa, reported the Picture on Sunday.

Poll before state elections: AfD leads in Saxony and Thuringia

According to the survey, the AfD achieved 32 percent in Saxony, ahead of the CDU with 30 percent. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) received 15 percent, the SPD six percent and the Greens five percent. The Free Voters received 3 percent, the others such as the FDP five percent. According to the survey, the Left Party would no longer be represented in the Dresden state parliament with four percent.

In Thuringia, the AfD is still clearly in the lead with 30 percent. Just behind the CDU with 21 percent is the BSW with 20 percent. According to the information, the Left Party of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow achieved 14 percent and the SPD six percent. The Greens and FDP, each with three percent, would no longer be represented in the Thuringian state parliament.

CDU 30 21 AfD 32 30 BSW 15 20 SPD 6 6 Green 5 3 left 4 14 Other 5 3

Before state elections in Saxony and Thuringia: CDU rules out AfD cooperation

The Saxon CDU rules out cooperation with the AfD, but does not fundamentally rule out cooperation with the BSWIn Thuringia, all other parties rule out coalitions with the AfD, and the CDU also rejects alliances with the Left and the Greens. Alliances with the BSW are also controversial within the CDU.

If voters could elect the prime ministers directly, both incumbents would be in the lead one week before the vote, according to Insa. In Saxony, almost half of those surveyed (45 percent) voted for Michael Kretschmer (CDU). In Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) would receive 33 percent and AfD top candidate Björn Höcke to 18 percent.

For the representative survey, the Insa Institute interviewed a thousand eligible voters in Saxony and Thuringia from Monday to Friday. (dpa/jal)