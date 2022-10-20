Ukraine, Giorgia Meloni is doing well in support of Kiev and against Berlusconi’s words

Grandpa B.’s narration about the war in Ukraine is analogous to that of Putin and opposite to that of Bonn, Paris, Washington. The “rejection” of Enrico Letta And Giuseppe Contewho will communicate it to Mattarella. Good Giorgia Meloniwhich reaffirmed our country’s support for Ukraine and Italy’s Atlantic line.

He cannot become a foreign minister, Antonio Tajanialways silent and obedient to the aging former leader. Giorgia Meloni – who should be in charge tomorrow Mattarella to form the new government and meet on Monday Macron – reaffirm Italy’s Atlantic and pro-European line and full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, attacked by Putin! Carlo Nordiodeputy of FdI and former high magistrate, will be the new Keeper of Seals.

In addition to the commendation servant of Putin and the election ofanti-Melons, Licia Ronzullias group leader of the few senators of FIthe call into question of “man” – as the aging senator of Arcore – of the Melons, Andrea Giambrunowho works at Mediaset. She did it two days after the statement by the President of “Fratelli d’Italia” (“I am not blackmailable!”, Like any other Fini, you might have added).

The Center left it should try to get back in touch with those sectors of Italian society, which have not gone to vote or have rewarded Giorgia Meloniinstead of focusing on “Berluscomics“(Labor dixit) of an elderly former leader who – as he wrote by Michele Serra – “he was out of control as a young man, let alone now …”.

There are two questions circulating between Montecitorio And Madama Palacebut they are not at all passionate for the majority of Italians: after Room And Senatethe Center-right he will also dare to indicate ministers of Center-right? Can you imagine the scene and the moves that Grandpa will do Berlusconito the Quirinalewith Melons And Salviniin front of the cameras, after meeting with Sergio Mattarellafeared, we believe, by the same Head of State?

