For Made in Italy it is “always a good time” in the United States but, compared to the past, the American market is today an “increasingly difficult and competitive” market, where only companies “with broad shoulders” resist and which requires ” support from the Italian government”. Support that Prime Minister Meloni, “the first non-technical to gain international credibility and who enjoys very strong respect and attention in the United States”, is giving to our companies. Giovanni Colavita is one of the symbols of Italian entrepreneurship in the States. CEO in the USA of the olive oil company of the same name founded on the impulse of his grandfather Giovanni in a small village in Molise in 1938, Colavita was the first Italian brand to have made Made in Italy extra virgin olive oil known in the American market. A story of successful internationalization that the founder's grandson tells in an interview with Adnkronos.

Starting from a small oil mill, today it is present in 70 countries, with three factories in Italy (the main one in Pomezia) and three in the United States. The company, which owes 80% of its turnover abroad (50% in the USA), acquired its importer in the United States 15 years ago and today is among the leading brands in the 'oil, pasta and vinegar' category and the largest distributor of Italian food in the USA, representing only Italian customers: from Sperlari to Rio Mare, from Mulino Bianco to Perugina to San Benedetto.

The soul of Colavita, however, remains oil, underlines the CEO, indicating how the company is among the first online brands, with 30% of its turnover linked to online retail. Furthermore, in 2018 Colavita entered the wine sector with the acquisition of Panebianco which exports wines from 42 producers and 20 years ago it inaugurated the 'Colavita center', a center for the training of Italian cuisine chefs located inside the ' Culinary Institute of America', defined by the New York Times as the Harvard of world cuisine.

“For Made in Italy it is always a good time in the USA, but at the same time it is increasingly difficult. It is no longer the market of 50 years ago, it has become much more competitive” and for this reason it is “important to support Italian companies “, indicates Colavita, explaining that for small companies “it is difficult” to compete due to the “enormous expenses” required to be in a market like the American one. “But great attention has come from this government” to Italian companies abroad, acknowledges the CEO, recalling that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, visited the Colavita plant in Pomezia. “We are an important reality for the role we play for the Italian brand”, says Giovanni Colavita, highlighting how much the work of the Meloni government is appreciated in the States.

“Being a female Prime Minister gives her great attention, but also a great responsibility. It is something new for Italy and Meloni has managed to gain incredible credibility thanks to her great determination”, says Colavita, according to whom ” You may not share her political positions – I myself am among those who did not vote for her but would vote for her today – But I was very impressed by the way in which she is managing international politics”.

The entrepreneur claims that in the USA they recognize the prime minister and leader of Fdi “with the ability to lead a coalition that is not easy. Many friends around the world confirm this great positivity and also many Italians here are surprised by the results she is obtaining “. According to Colavita, what Americans appreciate most about Meloni is “her authenticity, her determination and her ability to manage a very difficult period for our country”.

Finally, the CEO believes that relations between Italy and the USA go beyond the political color that controls the respective administrations in Rome and Washington and that there will be no shocks from the results of the American elections.

“The support and friendship towards Italy on the part of the two parties is transversal, it makes no difference whether there is a democratic or republican government regarding support for Italy – he concludes – What matters a lot is the degree of relations that the government can establish not only at the highest level, but with the various offices of the Administration and in this too Meloni has demonstrated great ability”.