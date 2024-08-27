Government officials shared congratulatory messages to First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. The sociologist turns 58 this Tuesday (August 27, 2024). According to the Poder360there are no official celebrations scheduled.

“Today, on your day, I want to celebrate not only the incredible woman that you are, but also the strength and light that you bring to everything you do, whether alongside our president Lula or defending causes that are so important to our country.”, declared the Leader of Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP) on her social media profile. The First Lady and the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) are the congressman’s wedding godparents.

The president of PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), also wished Congratulations to Janja. The congresswoman wished the First Lady health, peace, love and joy to build a fairer Brazil without inequality.

Lula called Janja “dear life companion” and “my love” when congratulating the First Lady. They have been married for just over 2 years.

Read other congratulations from government officials to Janja: