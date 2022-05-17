Abu Dhabi (Etihad)





Officials in the Abu Dhabi government offered congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, after the Supreme Council of the Union unanimously elected His Highness as President of the State, to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Officials pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for loyalty, obedience and sincerity, reiterating the pledge to continue working with dedication and sincerity under his wise leadership to be the best successor to the best predecessor in leading the next phase of the country’s march.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said, “The UAE continues to move forward, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to advance comprehensive and sustainable development in all fields, based on the values ​​and principles laid down by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed. Inspired by the legacy of the leader of the empowerment phase, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God bless their souls.”

Jassem Bouatabah

For his part, Jassim Mohammed Buatabah Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is an exceptional leader, from whom we learned field work and the importance of institutional building and the priority of investing in our national human cadres. In a manner that supports the stability, development and prosperity of the Emirates.”

Faris Al Mazrouei

For his part, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, so that the country, under the leadership of His Highness, continues its great path towards glory, progress and pioneering achievements.”

Changer Alkhaili

We are proud of our new leader

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, expressed the UAE’s pride in its new leader, saying, “We are proud of the unanimous election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, as he is the trustee of the state’s gains, and the owner of the spirit The benefactor is hereditary, and he is the best successor to the best predecessor.”

Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State comes as an extension of the path of the union initiated by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and he followed in the footsteps of the late Sheikh. Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness’ honorable stances and wise directives testify that he puts the nation and the citizen in mind, and strives to ensure continued prosperity for future generations.

Falah Al Ahbabi

Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a man of peace, love and tolerance. With his leadership and vision, he has achieved many achievements that bear witness to his wisdom. He is the man of the new stage who will lead the country with his wisdom and vision to more achievements.” that chart the path to prosperity for our country.”

Muhammed Khalifa Al Mubarak

Peace and human brotherhood

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading our country towards further prosperity and development. In strengthening our country’s global standing.”

Sarah Muslim

Sarah Awad Muslim, head of the Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hearing and obedience, and we renew our pledge to continue working with dedication to serve our dear country and achieve the ambitious vision of our wise leadership.”

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Department of Governmental Support, stressed that “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, grew up and grew up in Zayed School and accompanied Khalifa to be the best person to lead the next stage, so that His Highness and we behind him would walk with confidence and authority in the UAE to more successes and excellence. He is the best successor to the best predecessor.”

Muhammad Ali the honorable

Mohammed Ali Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, congratulated the UAE, saying: “Congratulations to the UAE for electing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president who is keen to develop and lead a forward-looking strategic vision for the country’s progress and strengthening its global position.”

Abdullah Al Hamed

A prosperous future

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We extend to the position of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with our warmest congratulations and blessings for his election as President of the UAE, to carry the banner of glory and construction and for the country to run under his vision. His wise leadership and his exceptional leadership are steadily moving towards a future full of renaissance and leadership.”

Hamdan Al Mazrouei

Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, said: “Under the leadership of the man of humanity and peace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the UAE’s march continues to consolidate our country’s position at the forefront of the world in various fields.”

Awaidah Al-Marr

Engineer Owaida Murshid Al Marar, Head of the Department of Energy, affirmed: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is setting a new stage in the blessed UAE’s march towards greater good and development for the homeland and its sons. We pledge to His Highness to continue working with dedication and sincerity under his wise leadership and sound vision.”