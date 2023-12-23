Young man died at age 22 after some Instagram profiles replicated supposedly false information; opposition criticizes mentions of fake news about the PL

Government spoke out this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) about the death of Jéssica Vitória Canedo and spoke again about the PL (bill) on fake news (2,620 of 2020) and defend the regulation of digital platforms. The 22-year-old died on Friday (Dec 22). She was being mentioned on entertainment pages on social media as an alleged affair with comedian Whindersson Nunes, however, both denied it. On her Instagram profile, Jéssica reported receiving hateful messages.

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, stated in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) that the young woman's death “is related to the propagation of lies and hate on social networks social” and that cases like Jessica's involve, “perhaps to a greater extent, issues of a political nature”, in addition to mental health. He further stated that the “regulation of social networks becomes a civilizing imperative” is that “the rest is a bet on chaos, death and the monetization of suffering”.

“The irresponsibility of the companies that govern social networks in the face of content that other irresponsible and even criminals – some involved in institutional politics – propagate has destroyed families and made a minimally healthy social life impossible”wrote Almeida.

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) questioned how many deaths will wait for social networks to be regulated and to start “responsibility of users and bigtechs”.

He claims that politicians from “extreme right” they don't care about lives and want “engaging on top of a coffin, the suffering of a mother, but they are against the PL of Fake News and the responsibility of everyone who publishes it and the networks that maintain it”. For the congressman, the group “he is spreading lies and politically using the death of a young woman who was a victim of fake news”.

The leader of the PT (Workers' Party) in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), stated that Jéssica's case is “another tragedy caused by fake news and its propagators”. He said that in 2024 it is necessary to advance the processing of the fake news PL and that “This should be a priority” in early 2024.

Opposition criticizes

Congressmen who oppose the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the stance of government officials who mentioned the fake news PL when speaking out about the death of Jéssica Vitória.

The deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) stated: “The left is so nefarious and inhumane that it is once again using the death of an innocent person to try to impose its agenda of network censorship”. She stated that the perpetrator of the attacks must be held accountable and that “there is already a law for that”.

Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), also a deputy, said that the “left is sick” It is “they climb on top of the death of an innocent person to promote censorship and a political agenda”. Earlier, the congressman had said that he was preparing a representation to the MP (Public Ministry) against the entertainment page “Choquei” and associated the profile with Lula and first lady Janja Lula da Silva.

The deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) said that the case “cannot serve as a trigger for regulating networks”. According to her, the project It will only work against opposition congresswomen. “What I have always defended and will defend is justice, but I never censor.”he stated on his profile on X.

Understand the case

Through her Instagram profile, Jéssica Vitória Canedo denied that the prints of messages that show an alleged romantic involvement between her and the comedian and were shared by entertainment pages, such as “Choquei”, were true. “All this nonsense involving my name and Whindersson is nothing more than a very dull joke”he said.

“Choquei” deleted publications about the case. Below is one of the posts:

Jéssica also reported that she received hateful messages and threats on her profile. “You are talking about my appearance, my social class, cursing my family, threatening me, calling me a gold digger, comparing me to his exes”he said when asking people to stop accessing his profile.

She stated that people were “completely crossing the line” and said that 2023 had been the most “difficult” of her life and was grateful to have arrived in December of this year alive.

Finally, the young woman asked people to stop and think about the “consequences” of what they were doing. “You don’t know the psychological state of those who are receiving the insults and threats”, he said.

Jéssica's mother, Inês Oliveira, had also published on the young woman's profile a request that the attacks and “lies” stop being shared.