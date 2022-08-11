Government officials classify act at USP as pro-Lula demonstration

Politicians allied to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took to social media this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) to criticize the two letters in defense of democracy and the electoral system that were read at the USP Law School (University of São Paulo).

In social networks, Bolsonaristas said that the “An attack on democracy occurs when there is an invasion of competence between the Powers”. For Bolsonaro’s allies, the event at USP was a campaign to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN).

This Thursday (Aug 11), two letters in defense of democracy were read at an event in São Paulo: one made by Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo) and another by the USP Law School.

The event was divided into two parts and 3 locations. In a first moment, at 10:30 am, there was a reading of the letter from Fiesp in the Noble Hall of the college. At the same time, outside, in Largo São Francisco, popular movements and non-governmental organizations were demonstrating. The event officially resumed shortly after 11:30 am for the reading of the USP manifesto, which was held in the courtyard of the university building.

In the act, speakers and the public made explicit mentions of Bolsonaro, giving an electoral tone to the event. Just before the National Anthem was played, most people could be heard shouting “out, Bolsonaro”.

The president had already mocked and published his own “manifesto letter in favor of democracy”. Earlier, the Chief Executive had stated that he does not need “little letter” to demonstrate its defense of the democratic regime and its compliance with constitutional rules.

Here are the main posts from government officials about the act at USP:

Entrepreneur Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain:

Former Minister Gilson Machado, candidate for the Senate from Pernambuco:

manifests

The act held this Thursday (Aug 11) includes 2 manifestos:

Both defend the Brazilian electoral system. Although they do not name the president by name Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. He has spoken out on more than one occasion to criticize the manifestos – remember what he said below:

July 27, 2022 – “We don’t need any letter to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution” ;

; July 28, 2022 – “You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing is the bankers who are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I gave them a whack and also digital banks that we facilitated. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks”;

July 28, 2022 – “Political-electoral note that was unfortunately born there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. […] Saying what grade is against is clearly against me… Which is in favor of the thief” ;

[…] ; 28.Jul.2022 – mocks pro-democracy manifestos on his Twitter profile;

2.Aug.2022 – “These people who sign this manifesto [da Faculdade de Direito da USP] is a cock-face, without character” ;

[da Faculdade de Direito da USP] ; 3.Aug.2022 – “All of you who felt a little bit of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there manifested at that moment” ;

; 6.aug.2022 – in his WhatsApp groups, he called signatories of the USP letter to “Face Democrats” ;

; 8.Aug.2022 – “tell you [falava a banqueiros] that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter, I will not sign a letter”.

signatories

The manifesto organized by the USP Law School brings together 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former presidents of the Central Bank, former presidents of the Republic, presidential candidates in the 2022 elections, former ministers, toucans, PT members and artists, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro and presenter Luciano Huck.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), artists released a video in which they read the letter and ask more people to sign the document. Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Juliette, Fábio Assunção, Lázaro Ramos, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura, Chico Buarque, among others, participated in the action.

The reading is accompanied by the performance of the National Anthem.

Watch the artists’ video below (5min32s):

O Power 360 also separated into 5 infographics prominent personalities who signed the document from the Faculty of Law of USP. They are separated into: legal practitioners, businessmen, economists, politicians and celebrities.