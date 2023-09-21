Central Bank announced a 0.50 percentage point drop in interest rates this Wednesday (September 20th)

Government officials used their social media profiles this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) to celebrate the reduction in the Selic. O B.C. (Central Bank) announced a 0.50 percentage point cut in the basic interest rate, a drop from 13.25% to 12.75%. It is the 2nd consecutive cut. The financial market is betting that the basic rate will end the year at 11.75% per year, which means a reduction of 1 percentage point. The collegiate will have two more meetings in 2023.

In your profile on X (former Twitter), the interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) classified the drop as an “important decision” by the BC, but the Selic continues “extremely high”which harms family consumption, business investment and government accounts, according to him.

Read the messages published by politicians below:

Paulo Pimentaminister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication)

Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), federal deputy and president of PT (Workers’ Party)

URGENT! Copom lowers interest rates by just 0.5%. We still have the highest interest rate in the world. Campos Neto continues to sabotage Brazil and President Lula’s government! #LowInterestsalready pic.twitter.com/Fsb6aLDJts — Lindbergh Farias (@lindberghfarias) September 20, 2023

