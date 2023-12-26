“There is no recess when it comes to working for the Brazilian people”, says Randolfe; the drop was R$0.30 per liter

Government officials celebrate the reduction of R$0.30 in the liter of diesel passed on to distributors. Petrobras announced this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) that the value will increase from R$ 3.78 to R$ 3.48 from Wednesday (Dec 27), a 7.9% drop in the price of fuel. According to the company, this adjustment adds up to an accumulated reduction in the year of R$ 1.01 per liter, equivalent to 22.5%, in the value of diesel.

“The year is ending, but the good news is not”said the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), in its profile on X (ex-Twitter).

The congressman stated that “cheaper diesel helps reduce food inflation” and the government of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “There is no recess when it comes to working for the Brazilian people”.

The PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), also used its social networks to celebrate the new drop in the price of diesel. And he declared: “Do the L”.

