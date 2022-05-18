The president presented to the STF this Tuesday criminal news against the minister for abuse of authority

Bolsonaristas celebrated this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) the president’s decision Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to file a criminal complaint against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for alleged abuse of authority.

In the action, Bolsonaro questions his inclusion in the survey of fake news, which investigates the dissemination of false news against Supreme Court ministers. The rapporteur of the case, Minister Dias Toffoli, is in the Dominican Republic – he will only return to Brazil on Thursday (May 19).

Federal deputy, Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) stated that, in the process, Bolsonaro points out “dissonant acts of the minister, that is, he does not make a move against the STF, but questions, within the 4 lines of the Constitution, the actions of 1 of the ministers of the Court”.

Federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) said that Alexandre “has already committed numerous acts of abuse of authority”. According to him, the Chief Executive is “very right to enter with representation against the minister”.

Deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) congratulated Bolsonaro on the process, but said he saw difficulties for the action to prosper. The congressman made an apparent reference to STF minister André Mendonça, commenting that the representation could “fall to the shepherd”.

For commentator Rodrigo Constantino, if the Supreme “If you want to preserve what is left of your fragile reputation, you should accept the president’s action. He thus hands over the head of only one, whoever abuses his power the most, and maintains an aura of legitimacy despite the plenary’s complicity with the ‘sheriff’”.

Journalist Alexandre Garcia said that if Bolsonaro and Moraes are parties to a lawsuit, the minister cannot be a judge in any case in which the president is a party. He recalled that Alexandre de Moraes will command the TSE in the October elections.

The former deputy and daughter of Roberto Jefferson, Cristiane Brazilcelebrated: “president @jairbolsonaro filed a lawsuit in the STF against XANDAO!!!”.