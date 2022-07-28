As of Friday, Petrobras will reduce the average price of gasoline sales to distributors from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter

Congressmen from the base and government ministers celebrated this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) the new reduction in the price of gasoline. The average sale price of gasoline to distributors will increase from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter. The drop is R$ 0.15 per liter.

This is the 2nd reduction in the year. The 1st was announced just over a week ago, on July 19, when the price was reduced by R$ 0.20 per liter at the refineries. According to the state, theThe reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline”.

On social media, politicians from the support base celebrated the reduction. The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that Brazil is going against the grain of the world, which is good news.

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), published a message on the same line: “Pessimists on duty: bad news! Brazil is doing well! Compulsive Augureys; we are against the world, but that’s good! Low inflation, high GDP, falling gasoline prices”.

Minister Fábio Faria (Communications) said that everyone will recognize Bolsonaro’s work. “Your effort to lower taxes to lower the prices of fuel, of various other items, reducing inflation and teaching the world how to deal with the economy at a time of global economic war”declared.

read others posts about the subject: