Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) call for the former president’s arrest; argue escape attempt

The federal deputies Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) requested the preventive arrest of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after a report by the North American newspaper New York Times show that the former head of the Brazilian Executive spent 2 days at the Hungarian Embassy in Brasília.

The stay took place in February 2024, after Bolsonaro and his allies were targets of a PF (Federal Police) operation authorized by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes. At the time, the former president had his passport withheld.

Lindbergh Farias filed a representation with the PGR (Attorney General's Office). In the document, the congressman said that Bolsonaro's visit to the Hungarian embassy “suggests a clear attempt to pave the way for eventual escape or foreign protection”. Here's the complete of the request (PDF – 613 kB).

The deputy also indicates in the request an excerpt from the Brazilian Penal Code that says that preventive detention can be ordered as “guarantee of public order” when “proof of the existence of the crime and sufficient evidence of authorship and danger generated by the state of freedom of the accused”.

The Psol congresswoman presented a request to Moraes. According to Cavalcante, Bolsonaro remained at the Hungarian Embassy to seek “political refuge to avoid possible arrest”. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 112 kB).

“There is a clear failure to comply with the precautionary measure by the accused”said in the order.

BOLSONARO AT THE HUNGARIAN EMBASSY

O New York Times had access to images from 4 security cameras at the Hungarian embassy. They show that Bolsonaro arrived at the location, about 5 km from Praça dos Três Poderes, at 9:37 pm on February 12, in the middle of Carnival. He left at 4:15 pm on the 14th.

In the images it is possible to see Bolsonaro accompanied by security guards and talking to the Hungarian ambassador to Brazil, Miklós Halmai, on the night of February 12th, a Monday.

Watch the video that shows Bolsonaro at the Hungarian embassy (59s):

NEW: Jair Bolsonaro spent two nights at the Hungarian Embassy in Brazil, just after police confiscated his passport as part of a criminal investigation. We obtained security-camera footage that shows the president's apparent bid for asylum. Full story: https://t.co/Co1fTuAvdV pic.twitter.com/TC5x0b4Olf — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) March 25, 2024

Cameras also caught the moment embassy staff take what appears to be water, bedding and a coffee machine to the area with the embassy apartments. It suggests that Bolsonaro would have stayed there.

Below is the timeline of Bolsonaro's trip to the Hungarian Embassy.

12.Feb.2024 (9:37 pm) – car with Bolsonaro, a black Honda Civic arrives at the Hungarian embassy in Brasília. He is accompanied by 2 security guards;

(9:37 pm) – car with Bolsonaro, a black Honda Civic arrives at the Hungarian embassy in Brasília. He is accompanied by 2 security guards; 12.Feb.2024 (9:38 pm) – Bolsonaro, now out of the car, talks to Miklós Halmai, Hungarian ambassador to Brazil. Halmai takes the former president and the 2 security guards to an elevator;

(9:38 pm) – Bolsonaro, now out of the car, talks to Miklós Halmai, Hungarian ambassador to Brazil. Halmai takes the former president and the 2 security guards to an elevator; 12.Feb.2024 (10:42 pm) – embassy employees appear to be taking water, pillows and bedding to where the apartments would be. It is not possible to know who they would be for, but, based on the time and sequence of events, it seems that it would be for Bolsonaro:

(10:42 pm) – embassy employees appear to be taking water, pillows and bedding to where the apartments would be. It is not possible to know who they would be for, but, based on the time and sequence of events, it seems that it would be for Bolsonaro: 13.Feb.2024 (7:57 am) – an embassy employee takes a coffee machine to the apartment area;

(7:57 am) – an embassy employee takes a coffee machine to the apartment area; 13.Feb.2024 (6:08 pm) – Bolsonaro and a security guard talk outside the embassy;

(6:08 pm) – Bolsonaro and a security guard talk outside the embassy; 13.Feb.2024 (8:38 pm) – a man gets out of a black Honda Civic, already inside the embassy, ​​with a suitcase and enters the apartment area. He leaves at 9:16 pm;

(8:38 pm) – a man gets out of a black Honda Civic, already inside the embassy, ​​with a suitcase and enters the apartment area. He leaves at 9:16 pm; 14.Feb.2024 (4:15 pm) – Bolsonaro gets into the black Honda Civic with the security guards (each one appears to be carrying a backpack) and leaves the embassy. Halmai follows and waves to the car.

O New York Times says that Bolsonaro's trip to the Hungarian embassy “suggests” that the former president would be seeking refuge if his arrest were ordered. A warrant could not be executed due to the fact that the Hungarian diplomatic representation was foreign territory.