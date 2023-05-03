Measure will come into effect on October 1; will also apply to travelers from Canada, Australia and Japan

The federal government published this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) a decree that makes official the return of the visa requirement for tourists from U.S, Canada, Australia It is Japan. The return of the measure, advanced by the Power360 in early March, it will come into effect on October 1st.

The document published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) (full – 68 KB) revokes a 2019 decree signed during the former president’s term Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Under the rule in force since that year, travelers from the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan can stay in Brazil for up to 180 days as long as they come for tourism, business and to carry out artistic or sports activities. Also, if they are in transit or traveling in situations considered exceptional by national interest.

The President’s Decision Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to demand the visa again is based on a current survey, which demonstrates that there was no increase in the number of tourists from these countries in Brazil with the revocation of the requirement.

The principle of reciprocity was also considered, since Brazilian tourists need a visa to visit the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

In September 2022, the Power360 showed that the Brazilian passport had dropped from the 16th to the 17th position among the most accepted in the world without additional conditions, such as prior verification or payment of fees.