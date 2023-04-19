Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

The Yemeni government has renewed its position on the peace process, stressing its support for all regional and international efforts and international endeavors aimed at stopping the war and establishing lasting peace, and stressing that it will work hard in all forums until all prisoners and abductees in Houthi prisons are released.

Member of the Presidential Leadership Council Sultan Al-Arada, during his meeting yesterday with the Swedish envoy to Yemen, Peter Simpney, praised the positive role played by the Kingdom of Sweden to help solve the Yemeni crisis and contribute to addressing its political, economic and social repercussions and containing its humanitarian effects.

The member of the Leadership Council affirmed the firm position of the Presidential Leadership Council on the peace process and support for all regional and international efforts and the endeavors of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, aimed at stopping the war and establishing lasting peace in all parts of the country, expressing his hope for the continuation of the positive and influential role of the Swedish government in Yemen, which contributes to ending the worst humanitarian crisis caused by the Houthi coup group, with its coup against the government and its control of its institutions in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, contacted journalists sentenced to death and liberated from Houthi detention facilities.

Al-Eryani listened, from the journalists, to a brief summary of the types of torture and abuse they were subjected to during the years of kidnapping in detention centers.

Al-Eryani saluted the journalists for their great steadfastness and high morale, stressing that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

Al-Eryani promised the journalists to transfer the suffering of their comrades who are still in detention to the political leadership and to work hard in all forums until they are all released.

Al-Eryani praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts and their giving the detainees file special attention in all rounds of consultations, which contributed to providing the positive atmosphere that led to the conclusion of the current deal as a prelude to releasing all detainees on the principle of “all for all”.

After the success of the recent prisoner exchange process, which included about 900 prisoners and abductees, and the subsequent announcement by the Yemeni government that the next month will witness a new round of negotiations that may deal with the exchange file as well, analytical circles in the West expressed their hope that such steps would contribute , In creating the atmosphere, in order to turn the page on the Yemeni conflict, and spread an atmosphere of calm, accordingly, in the entire region.

The exchange process, which took place over three days, mediated by the United Nations, after negotiations that lasted for several months, is the largest of its kind since late 2020, when the coalition and the Houthis released more than 1,000 prisoners and detainees.

Its completion very smoothly and without significant obstacles prompted experts and observers of Yemeni affairs to say that they hope that these positive signs will open the door to achieving regional peace on a larger scale, given that it would bring down the curtain on the conflict that has afflicted Yemen for more than 8 years. Reducing differences between the main actors in the region.

International officials, some of whom work in the humanitarian field, such as Fabrizio Carboni, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Near and Middle East, have expressed their hope that this successful prisoner exchange process will push for a more comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, which will eventually lead to To return more detainees to their families as soon as possible.

In statements published on the website of the “Christian Science Monitor” media institution, Western experts indicated that it is not possible to separate the steps that have been made in the prisoner file, and the concerted diplomatic efforts currently under way, to end the conflict as a whole, in reference to what has been witnessed recently, From the acceleration of the pace of ongoing contacts between various Yemeni, regional and international parties, on this level.

These contacts aim, as a first stage, to revive the UN armistice, which was applied for a period of six months last year, before it came to an end in early October 2022, without it being possible to officially renew it, although it has remained in place de facto since then, despite the occurrence of Some violations and breaches.