Venezuela has “totally dismantled” the transnational criminal organization “Tren de Aragua”, with the arrest of 88 of its members, after a government intervention in the Tocorón prison, located in the state of Aragua (north), where this gang was formed, The Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported this Saturday.

“We have total control of this prison, of this penitentiary center, and, in addition to that, we have completely dismantled the self-proclaimed former Aragua Train. We have 88 people detained at this moment, providing data of very important criminalistic interest, all members of that group, which was abandoned by those who directed it,” the official told journalists in the presentation of an assessment of the operation.

Tocorón was the prison where the “Aragua Train” was born, spread throughout Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia, with blackmailing inmates as its first business, which then designed a hierarchical structure around the leaders in the penitentiary center, which was replicated in the outside.

A loader and an excavator destroy the infrastructure built in the Tocorón prison.

Ceballos indicated that the criminal organization was dedicated to “committing atrocious crimes,” among which he mentioned kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, homicide, hitmen and extortion.

He assured that the investigations and “search” processes continue to capture all those linked to this group, “even at the international level, if some of the members escape or flee.”

“We are advancing diplomatic coordination and connections, by precise instructions from our president (Nicolás Maduro),” said Ceballos, who stated that Venezuela is positioned “geopolitically to collaborate and contribute to the citizen security bodies” of neighboring countries and others, with whom he is in “permanent contact.”

Ceballos reported on Friday the recapture of 87 prisoners who had escaped in the middle of the intervention in Tocorón.

Operation in Tocorón prison Photo: Courtesy @MijpVzla

During the intervention in the prison, for which some 11,000 security agents were deployed, war weapons were found, such as long weapons, snipers, grenades, explosives, rocket launchers and various ammunition, according to government reports.

The Executive confirmed that the procedure resulted in one agent dead and four others detained for their alleged links with the criminal networks that operated in the place, in which kidnappings, contract killings and computer crimes were planned.

