He Government of Spain formally protested before Mexico for the veto of King Felipe VI in the inauguration of the new Mexican presidentClaudia Sheinbaum, on October 1, a snub that has strained relations between the two countries.

According to information reported by El País and confirmed by Efe, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Mexican ambassador on Tuesday to send him “a verbal note” (normal channel of written communication between embassies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), in which he expressed his complaint for not having invited the king to the ceremony.

Mexico's president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference in Mexico City. Photo:EFE

In parallel, The Spanish ambassador in the Mexican capital went to the Foreign Ministry to deliver this protest in person.

The Executive, who decided not to participate in the transfer of power ceremony, expressed in these “verbal notes” his formal complaint about an unprecedented event in the relationship that Spain and the Crown have had with the countries of Latin America and in the representation of the monarch in the inaugurations of the leaders.

There will, therefore, be no member of the Government at Sheinbaum’s inauguration, although there will be representation from Sumar, his partner in the Executive, which the Spanish socialists did not like.

Sheinbaum justified the exclusion of Felipe VI from his investiture by the lack of response to a letter, sent in 2019in which his predecessor in the Mexican Presidency and political mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He asked the monarch to apologize for the “abuses” of the conquest.

The president-elect regretted that “this letter did not merit any direct response, as would have corresponded to the best diplomatic practice of bilateral relations.”

Philip VI. Photo:EFE

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also argued this Thursday that the decision of the country’s next president not to invite the king of Spain is to “make it clear that Mexico must be respected.”

“I support the president, our president, in that decision, and yes, in effect, it is showing that Mexico is no longer a colony of any foreign country, that Mexico must be respected,” said the president in his morning conference.

“They did not answer the letter, but not only that, they leaked it, I think to El País, the Spanish newspaper, and they unleashed a whole campaign against us with their intellectuals, I was talking yesterday that even (the writer Mario) Vargas Llosa He stated that it was Mexico who should apologize,” he said.

“And other exaggerations, such as saying that we should be grateful because they civilized us and came to combat the barbarism that existed in Mexico, and other things,” he added.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, described as “unacceptable and inexplicable” the exclusion of Felipe VI in the investiture, an unprecedented event in Latin America.

But López Obrador maintained that “they were very bad habits because during the neoliberal period they came to do their business from Spain.”

Likewise, he denounced that “the political and economic elites saw Mexico as a land of Conquest.”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaks during the sixth government report this Sunday, in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Photo:EFE

For this reason, he recalled “the pause” in relations that he declared in February 2022 due to his differences with the “political elites.” and the abuses that he denounces that Spanish companies committed in Mexico, particularly in the energy sector.

“We did nothing, the relationship was maintained, there was only a pause regarding politics, because this has nothing to do with the people, with the relationship of economic cooperation, with culture, and with the brotherhood of the Spanish people “This is a matter of arrogance and conservatism,” he remarked.