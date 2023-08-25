The number three of the acting Spanish government, Yolanda Díaz, crossed out this Friday the speech of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, is “unacceptable”who refused to resign for the kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup.

Minutes later, the Higher Sports Council, a government entity, asked the suspension of the leaderby means of an appeal before the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD).

False feminism': Rubiales' speech causes outrage for kissing Jenni Hermoso

Government of Spain asks to suspend Rubiales

“What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The Government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office,” said Yolanda Díaz, one of the vice presidents of the government and Minister of Labor, on the X social network.

Under strong criticism for his behavior, Rubiales announced in a meeting of the RFEF that he will not resign and, although he apologized, said that the kiss with Hermoso was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented”.

I'm not going to resign': Luis Rubiales in the face of controversy over kissing Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup

Rubiales compared the kiss with the one he would give his daughter: “there is no desire and there is no position of dominance.” “Silence has not worked and discrediting the victim, her support networks and the feminist social demand for the guarantee of the right to sexual freedom will not work either,” said the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, who added: “Rubiales seeks his impunity. (…) Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone”.

Mr. Rubiales still does not know where he is or what he has done. He is not up to it. He should resign now and save us the embarrassment. — Yolanda Diaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) August 25, 2023

