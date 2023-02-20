The Secretary of Communication of São Paulo recently updated, at 12:54 pm, the situation of the State’s highways after the disasters caused by the rain on the north coast of São Paulo. Government technicians carry out actions to clear affected stretches.

At this time, the following roads are completely and partially closed:

Total:

– Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppolito Rego (SP-055)

Km 174+500 – Barrier drop

Km 157 to 162 – barrier drop

Partial:

– Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppolito Rego (SP-055)

Km 061 – barrier fall; Km 066 – barrier fall; Km 084 – tree fall; Km 87- fall of barrier and trees; Km 095 – flooding; Km 95 to 096 – fall of barrier; Km 116 – barrier fall; Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees; Km 164 – barrier fall; Km 180 – tree fall; Km 188 – erosion; Km 237 – Barrier drop.

Mogi-Bertioga

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway (SP-098) remains closed due to a pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91 due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion. A DER team was on site and is evaluating the emergency works that will be necessary to recover the road. If necessary, drivers should use the highways of the Imigrantes/Anchieta System (SP-160 and SP-150) as alternative routes.

Concession Highways

The main highways that give access to the coast of São Paulo do not have traffic jams. In the interior of the State, the Castello Branco Highway presents congestion.

– Rodovia dos Tamoios: normal traffic, without congestion.

– Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI): normal traffic, without congestion.

– Castello Branco-Raposo Tavares System: inland, the Castello Branco Highway has heavy traffic between km 33 and km 36. Towards the capital, traffic does not show congestion.

– Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System: normal traffic, without congestion.

– Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto Highway: normal traffic, no traffic jams.

you know

The Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) is continuing its work to restore the water supply systems on the north coast and in the Baixada Santos after the disasters caused by the rains in the State. The information was updated in the beginning of the afternoon by the Secretary of Communication of São Paulo.

According to the note issued to the press, in São Sebastião and Ilhabela, 33 company tank trucks carry out emergency supply until the systems are fully regularized. Water production at Barra do Una (Cristina System) was partially resumed at 62 liters per second. Sabesp teams work to repair the water collection station in Maresias.

In Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, the supply systems are in the process of recovery. In all, 104 technicians from the company are engaged in this work, with the support of water jetting and high vacuum trucks, six backhoe loaders and other vehicles.