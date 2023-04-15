At the end of March of this year, the State of São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) announced the winners for the creation of five new Research, Innovation and Dissemination Centers (CEPIDs) chosen from among 38 proposals submitted to the 2021 public notice.

The winning initiatives cover the areas of health, biology, agronomy and veterinary research from researchers across the country. However, an innovative project to cure HIV , coordinated by infectologist Ricardo Sobhie Diaz , director of the Retrovirology Laboratory of the Department of Medicine at Unifesp, was left out.

The work in question is the first research in the world to cure HIV without the need for a bone marrow transplant. The expansion of studies could change the lives of more than 38 million people with HIV/AIDS.

The case is known as “Patient São Paulo” and drew a lot of attention at the 2020 International AIDS Conference. Ricardo Diaz reported at the conference that, after more than 15 months of experiments, the patient in question had undetectable HIV, with antibody levels ‘continuously decreasing’, until rapid antibody tests came back negative.

“Our research started back in 2012 being the first to prove that the use of various interventions [medicamentos], one at a time, when you add them up, they are more effective. Our study was successful, we have already published one and we are going to publish another two in international journals in the coming months”, explained Diaz.

In a note, FAPESP informed that the proposals in the public notice were highly qualified and involved high-level research groups linked to the themes of the Public Notice.

“Due to the high competitiveness of the call, the evaluation process involved a complex peer review system, with more than 190 opinions from international and national advisors external to the State of São Paulo. Only 5 proposals were approved, resulting in an approval rate of 13%, the lowest in the history of FAPESP’s CEPIDs program”, said the note.