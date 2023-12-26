Registration costs up to R$90 and runs from January 8th to 31st; Practical tests are held on March 17

O Sao Paulo's State Government opened on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) a public competition to fill 224 job vacancies in Cetesb (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo), linked to State Secretariat for Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics. The opportunities are for professionals with secondary and higher education training.

Those interested in participating must register on the website. Carlos Chagas Foundation. The available period is from January 8th to 31st, 2024. The objective tests will be held on March 17th.

In total, 54 vacancies will be available for secondary education, including positions such as administrative technician, environmental technician and technicians in specific areas.

Candidates with higher education compete for 170 vacancies, distributed across positions such as lawyer, administrative analyst, environmental analyst and information technology analyst.

The vacancies will be distributed by poles:

Baixada Santista;

Big Sao Paulo;

Bauru region;

Campinas Region;

Ribeirão Preto Region;

São José do Rio Preto region;

Sorocaba and Vale do Paraíba region;

North Coast.

Candidates will be able to choose the desired center at the time of registration.

Starting salaries vary from R$5,027.95 to R$8,034.84, depending on the training and specific requirements of each position, which will be detailed after the publication of the notice. The registration fee is R$55 for mid-level positions and R$90 for higher-level positions.

The notice presents some important characteristics and allows a differentiated score for black, brown and indigenous candidates, with a percentage increase in the final score.

Focusing on licensing, inspection and emergency response activities, the new professionals played a fundamental role in ensuring the excellence of the services provided by the company to the environment and the population of São Paulo.

The competition arises as a response to the growing demand for agility in response times when requesting environmental services.

This is the 1st competition held by Cetesb, since 2012, when 159 employees were hired. “With the hiring of new employees, Cetesb will optimize its operational capacity, ensuring efficiency and quality in its actions”, said Thomaz Toledo, president of the company.

With information from Government of São Paulo