Companies will not have to pay tax on sent donations; over 4,000 people are homeless or homeless

O São Paulo government decided to exempt the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) of donations made by companies for the victims of the rains in the State. There are more than 4,000 people homeless or displaced on the north coast of São Paulo after heavy rainfall caused landslides in the region.

The measure was taken as one more way to support survivors of the catastrophe – which has already left 57 dead as of this Saturday afternoon (25.Feb.2023), 56 of which in the municipality of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Firefighters follow the search for victims for the 7th consecutive day.

In order for the ICMS to be deducted, the company must donate to the São Paulo Social Fund –the body that centralizes the receipt and distribution of donations–issue the tax document without the tax highlight, indicating article 91 of Annex 1 of the tax regulation.

Tax exemption will also be allowed for donations to government or charitable entities. However, institutions must meet the requirements set out in Article 14 of the National Tax Code and have certification recognized by the competent federal authority.

In this 2nd case, the entrepreneur must issue a tax document without ICMS reference, indicating a state of public calamity recognized by decree 67,502 of 2023 and by article 83 of the ICMS Regulation.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), declared that there is no need to collect taxes from those who intend to help the thousands of survivors on the coast.

“The solidarity of individuals and companies has moved us a lot in the midst of this tragedy. It would not be appropriate to charge tax on corporate donations, so we decided to remove the ICMS tax”highlighted.

In all, there are 2,251 displaced (they left their homes, but do not need shelter, that is, they can, for example, be with family or friends) and 1,815 are homeless (they are in public or private shelters).