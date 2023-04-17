300 thousand people convicted by the Justice serve sentences in open regimes, without monitoring

The government of São Paulo created an information system to reduce cases of criminal recidivism, those in which a person convicted by the Justice commits crimes again. The measure was published on April 12 in the State Official Gazette.

The SP Recrim (Information System and Prevention of Criminal Repetition) will gather information on arrests, criminal records, processes and investigative procedures related to the person, among other data. With the data collected by the system, Justice can be communicated more quickly about a convict in an open regime committing an infraction.

The Secretariat of Public Security considers recidivism a serious problem in the fight against crime and believes that the implementation of SP Recrim will positively impact public security in the State. Currently, 300,000 people convicted by the courts are serving sentences in open regimes, without adequate monitoring.

“This has fostered criminal repetition and negatively impacted public security in the State,” says the state secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite.

SP Recrim data will be part of the State System for Collecting Criminal Statistics, which releases statistical balances of crimes and police activity every month. This information will also support police officers in operational work, who will be able to identify, during the regular performance of their legal and constitutional attributions, any hypotheses of non-compliance with established legal and judicial conditions, through penalties or procedural precautionary measures.

With information from Government of São Paulo.