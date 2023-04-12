Hermosillo.- The governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, wants to prohibit the installation of Oxxo stores in some point of the northern entity under an argument that convinced some and not so much others.

To achieve his goal, the morenista announced that already ordered the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Government not to authorize convenience stores such as OxxoSeven Eleven, Extra and others, in some municipalities.

But, Why doesn’t Alfonso Durazo want the FEMSA company in some sectors of Sonora?

The politician who was secretary of federal public security in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) affirmed that Oxxo’s arrival in small municipalities would be a blow to the economy of small businesses.

“In the case of Sonora, there may be twenty-something grocery businesses, ‘changarritos’, that disappear in the presence of a convenience store and we want these changarros to continue as a livelihood for the families that have historically lived from it and that is the fundamental reason “, he added.

Now, Which of the 72 municipalities in Sonora could the Oxxo be ‘vetoed’? Of the more than 7 dozen municipalities in the northern entity, at least 40 are from the mountains, 22 of them barely exceed one thousand inhabitants according to the INEGI 2020 population and housing census.

It could be in these where Alfonso Durazo seeks not to give the green light to the installation of the FEMSA convenience store, which has a total of 17,400 branches in the country according to figures from February 5, 2023.

Of that amount, 850 are located in Sonora and 314 in Hermosillo. The expansion of Oxxo, a chain with monopolistic overtones, has been so successful that it even has branches in various countries.

The news released by Durazo Montaño came to bother some and sweeten the ears of others by the explanation of favoring small businessmen. In the end the last word is yours, what do you think?