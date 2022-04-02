Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, stated that a replica of the statue will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución in mid-April. Sistine Chapelalthough he did not provide further details.

“Yes, on Monday we are going to present it, in mid-April the Sistine Chapel will be in the Zócalo of Mexico City,” the president of the capital announced at a press conference, in which she reported that the country’s capital will continue in green traffic light two more weeks.

“And on Monday, we are going to ask José Alfonso Suárez del Real, Dr. José Alfonso, whom we love very much, we esteem very much, we respect very much, and who is ready next week to leave as Ambassador or representative of Mexico to the European Community; it goes to Strasbourg, from there we will continue with a lot of communication”.

Sheinbaum commented that Suárez del Real helped to put the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo and will support the presentation.

“And there will also be a representation of the Apostolic Nuncio in our country, because there was also collaboration with them,” said the researcher from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The announcement of the installation of the Sistine Chapel comes at a time when Mexico City is at its best since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the capital government has decided to lift the recommendation for the use of face masks in public spaces.

The head of government also said that the signs of economic reactivation in the city are clear, both in terms of employment, consumption and opening of businesses

“We are in a reactivation that translates into different indicators. So, the city is getting up from this difficult situation in which we live and, really, the city is alive,” he said.

The Sistine Chapel It is the largest work of art in the world due to its size and symbolism, in which art and faith are intertwined to conceive one of the greatest artistic expressions, the creation of the greatest artist of all time, Michelangelo Buonarroti. .

In his frescoes, the artist left a legacy to the generations of all times, narrating in them from Genesis, the beginning of humanity and alerting consciences for the Final Judgment.

Sistine Chapel in CDMX

The Sistine Chapel was already in Mexico. An exact, life-size replica of the building on the right side of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City was installed in the capital in June 2016.

The replica was placed next to the Monument to the Revolution, in the Plaza de la República, with great success.

It consisted of a three-dimensional structure in sections with photographic reproductions of the interior of the chapel, with a height of 22 meters, 67 meters long and 28 meters wide, and an area of ​​510 square meters.

The interior pictorial work was reproduced to the millimeter thanks to 2.7 million photographs.