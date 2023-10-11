“Gradual and controlled” opening began on Wednesday (Oct 11); region is preparing for more storms throughout the holiday

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), determined on Tuesday (10.Oct) ​​the opening of the floodgates of the Ituporanga and Taió dams, in the Alto Vale do Itajaí, in the central region of the State, from the early hours of this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023) .

“I determined the opening of the floodgates, gradually. It is already authorized. They made the command for this to happen. So, I want to tell the people of Taió to stay calm”, said Mello. The announcement was made through its profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The Santa Catarina government informed that technicians from the State Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense are carrying out a controlled operation to open the dam gates, which were closed over the weekend after heavy rains.

According to the State, the reopening of the floodgates is possible due to the improvement in the weather on Tuesday (Oct 10), as river levels indicate low levels.

Taió

In the video released on X, the governor confirmed that he received calls from the mayor of Taió, Alexandre Purnhagen (MDB), and from residents of the region, with requests to open the city’s dam gates.

On Tuesday (Oct 10), the mayor asked the Santa Catarina Civil Defense Monitoring and Alert coordinator, Frederico Rudorff, to open the dam’s floodgates. The videoconference between the two authorities from Santa Catarina was publicized on social media.

During the dialogue, Purnhagen stated that practically the entire city was still under water, due to last week’s storms. “The Taio people are at their limit. So we need to empty the dam. Please review this today. It’s very important”, said the mayor.

In note, the Santa Catarina Civil Defense stated that the measure was necessary so that the water trapped in the structure can flow and increase the space of the dams to receive new volumes of rain. Here’s the complete of the statement (PFD – 682 kB).

Rains

O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), linked to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, confirmed that storms will hit the South region again from this Wednesday (Oct 11). Some municipalities may have rainfall volumes of around 100 mm (millimeters), according to the institute.

The Civil Defense of Santa Catarina also stated that until the end of this Thursday (Oct 12) there is a risk of storms causing electrical discharges, intense winds and hail in all regions of the State.

The forecast is for intense rain that begins in the extreme west, south coast and Vale do Itajaí, advancing to the other regions during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday (Oct 11) and will persist throughout the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, on the 5th. fair (12.Oct).

The agency asked residents of these regions to pay attention because rainfall will be between 70 mm and 100 mm per day and, in some points, will exceed 100 mm.

The State Civil Defense reported that it remains mobilized due to the high risk of landslides, floods and flash floods in the next 2 days.

To ask for help, citizens should call Civil Defense number 199; no. 193, from the Fire Department; or 190, from the Military Police.

