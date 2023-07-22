Official profile of the state government took advantage of the success of the Mattel film to promote deliveries in the 1st semester

The government of São Paulo took advantage of the release of the film by “Barbie” at the movies to promote works of the management of Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) on Thursday (July 20, 2023), the film’s release date. On the Twitter of the São Paulo government, the Mattel character appears “checking out” Tarcísio’s deliveries in the 1st semester.

In a short video, the São Paulo governor’s team highlights the recovery of highways and roads; the delivery of low-income housing, the opening of crèches, new Poupatempo units, new hospital beds and new vehicles for the State security forces and Civil Defense.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas does not appear in the post. In the post’s caption, the government introduces a different version of the Barbie theme song.

Watch (44s):

In addition to the São Paulo government, other official state government accounts have taken advantage of the film’s popularity to promote themselves. This is the case, for example, of the government of Rio Grande do Norte, of Fatima Bezerra (PT), which published on the 5th (20.jul) a list of 5 tourist sites that “Barbie would visit” if you go to the state.

The government of Paraná, from junior mouse (PSD), also used the release to advertise some of your top tourist spots on your Twitter profile:

The government of Maranhão, on the other hand, Carlos Brandao (PSB), made a Maranhão version of a dialogue from the film to engage the public on the networks:

Politicians get on the bandwagon

On Wednesday (July 19), the second lady of the Republic Lu Alckmin shared a photo dressed in pink referring to the film. On Thursday, it was First Lady Janja’s turn: she published a photo alongside the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, with a quote from the film.

Already in the opposition, there are politicians who already criticize the feature film. This was the case of state deputy Alê Portela (PL-MG), who said at the 5th that parents should not take their children to watch the feature film because the production addresses issues such as harassment and imprisonment, in addition to promoting “story of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender characters”.