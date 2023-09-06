Action was being carried out in Baixada Santista since the end of July and left 28 civilians dead

The government of the State of São Paulo announced on Tuesday (September 5, 2023) the closure of Operation Shield of the PM (Military Police), which had been taking place in Baixada Santista since the end of July. The action was criticized due to the high rate of police lethality: 28 civilians were killed.

“We hope that new operations will not be necessary, but if they become necessary, if the State is confronted, at any point, operations such as Escudo will be triggered”, said the Secretary of Public Security of the State, Guilherme Derrite. According to the SSP (Secretary of Public Security), 958 people were arrested in the 40 days of operation.

Operation Shield was a PM reaction to the death, on July 27, of Military Police soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, belonging to Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar). He was shot and killed in Guarujá (SP).

According to the SSP, he was hit when he was patrolling in a community. The agency reported on Tuesday (September 5) that the police managed to identify and arrest all those involved in the death of soldier Reis.

Reviews

In early August, residents of neighborhoods where the deaths resulting from Operation Escudo occurred, in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, reported that police officers randomly executed people identified as having been released from the prison system or who had passed through the police.

The reports were collected by a commission made up of state deputies from the Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo), representatives of the Human Rights Commission of the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) of São Paulo, of the Public Defender of the State of São Paulofrom the São Paulo State Police OmbudsmanIt’s from count (State Council for the Defense of the Rights of the Human Person) of the Department of Justice and Citizenship of the State of São Paulo.

O CNDH (National Council of Human Rights) released last Friday (September 1st) the preliminary version of a report on Operation Escudo. The document contains 11 reports of human rights violations committed by police agents and mentions episodes ranging from executions to illegal home invasions.

With information from Brazil Agency.