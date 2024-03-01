The Government of the State of Nuevo León, headed by Samuel García Sepúlveda, closed the Cadereyta refinerydue to the “refusal” of the staff of Pemex to “collaborate” with personnel from the Environment Secretarywho came to carry out an inspection to verify alleged polluting emissions.

Through a brief statement, the state government confirmed that the refinery was closed on the morning of this Friday, March 1.

“Given the refusal of the Cadereyta refinery to collaborate and receive the team from the Ministry of the Environment, and due to the ostensible and notorious pollutant emission to the atmosphere, which affects the population, and in accordance with the suspension, this morning the refinery was closedreads the statement.

According to the State Government, the team from the Secretary of the Environment went to the Cadereyta refinery in order to carry out the inspection to comply with the order of the Second Judge in Administrative Matters, however they were denied access despite the judge's order, for this reason the closure was carried out.