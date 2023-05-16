The Secretary of Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro launched this Monday (15) a School Violence Record (RVE) tool. It will be used for internal communication of bullyingracism, theft, aggression, among other violations of rights, whether face-to-face or virtual.

The service will be made available on the Conecta Educação platform, a space for pedagogical teams on the secretariat’s internal network. According to the state government, the measure will not replace the police report, made at the police station.

The action is part of the Integrated Actions and Culture of Peace in Schools Plan (SegPaz) and will allow school units to record conflict situations or events that may indicate or punctuate interference in the school routine or result in risk situations for students or professionals. of schools.

According to the chief advisor of the Secretariat’s Office, Raquel Ventura, the system will allow the survey, mapping and monitoring of this data so that the management teams can act in cases of violation of the rights of children and adolescents.

“The new tool will also contribute to articulating the different policies necessary for the protection, promotion and integral development of students, working together with other agents of the health, safety and social protection networks. This initiative will be fundamental for the development of a culture of peace, but the registration of the occurrence at the police station cannot be ignored”.

According to Seeduc’s Database Research coordinator, Ângelo Hottz, the information will be stored in a database. With this, it will be possible to analyze the data and draw up strategies to resolve and minimize occurrences.