Around 30,000 families should benefit; Heavy rains left 12 people dead in the state

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), said that the government will give families affected by the weekend's rains assistance worth R$3,000. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

According to the governor, around 30,000 families should benefit. In order for them to receive the aid – which will be paid by the “Cartão Recomeçar” –, they must register with the city halls of their cities.

“It’s not about changing what you have at home. It's for people who really lost what they had. That’s why eligibility is a little tougher, so that it doesn’t become a state program giving people new utensils”Castro told journalists.

Castro said he hopes “all the bureaucratic part” Please be ready by Friday (Jan 19, 2024) so ​​that the cards and assistance will be available from next week.

RAINS ON THE RIVER

Castro reported this Monday (January 15) that the number of deaths due to the rains that hit the State over the weekend rose to 12. Firefighters continue to search for a missing person.

Residents of several cities in Rio still face flooding. On social media, they reported that they are in chest-high water in the regions of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fuminense.

Earlier, the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), through the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, recognized an emergency situation in the city of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains.

With the recognition of the emergency situation, city halls are able to request resources for civil defense actions. In addition to relief and assistance to victims, the transfers can be used to restore essential services and rebuild infrastructure or housing destroyed or damaged by disasters.