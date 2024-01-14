Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 18:21

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro reported late this Sunday afternoon, the 14th, that the number of deaths linked to this weekend's heavy rains had risen to 11.

The 11th victim is a man who died due to electrical discharge in Duque de Caxias, in the São Bento neighborhood. This is the second fatal accident of this type recorded in the last few hours in this municipality in Baixada Fluminense.

Minutes before, the government had already reported the death of a woman, the 10th victim, who was buried on Estrada de Botafogo, in the neighborhood of Costa Barros, in the north of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Thus, in total, there are eight deaths in Baixada Fluminense, in the municipalities of Nova Iguaçu, Duque de Caxias, São João de Meriti and Belford Roxo, and another three deaths in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, all in the northern zone of the river, the most affected by the rains that started on the afternoon of Saturday the 13th.

The most common cause is drowning, but the number of deaths due to burial and electrical shocks has been increasing.

These are specific episodes, spread across the territory of the capital, which is on the fringes of Baixada and this region of the State.