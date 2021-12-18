The heavy rains that hit the State of Rio last night, 17, caused landslides and interdictions in cities in the southern region of Rio de Janeiro. The state government informed this Saturday, 18, that it mobilized teams to support city halls in serving the population.

In the morning, the state secretaries of Government, Rodrigo Bacellar, and of Cities, Uruan Andrade, flew over the municipalities of Barra Mansa, Rio Claro, Paracambi, Paulo de Frontin and Mendes to verify local demands.

Since last night, DER-RJ teams have been monitoring RJ-155, where landslides have occurred. This Saturday, machines began cleaning and draining the place.

In Barra Mansa, the only access bridge to the Floriano district is only open to light vehicles and pedestrians. The Army will be called upon to help build a mobile structure.

Triggered by the City Hall of Paulo de Frontin, the state government sent equipment to clear roads and clean up the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the city in the Center-South of Rio de Janeiro.

