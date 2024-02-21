Measure can only be taken in a flagrant situation; State has 60 days to present a public safety plan

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the city hall of the capital of Rio de Janeiro reached an agreement with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the state Public Defender's Office this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) so ​​that there will be no more apprehension and transportation of teenagers to the police station. The agreement was mediated by minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The seizure for investigation purposes was foreseen in Operation Verão, promoted by the state and municipality on the beaches of Rio. The MPF and the defender's office sued the STF against the measure. Here's the complete of the minutes of the hearing (PDF – 2 MB).

The Rio de Janeiro authorities agreed to the reinstatement of the decision of the 1st Court of Children, Youth and Elderly of Rio, which had suspended seizures by security agents.

The understanding had been overturned by the presidency of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), but is now partially back in force.

According to the agreement, seizures are only authorized in the event of an infraction being caught or by written and substantiated order from a judicial authority.

Another point of the understanding establishes a period of 60 days, extendable for another 30, to present a public security plan aimed at repressing teenagers in conflict with the law, as well as a social approach plan that does not violate the constitutional and legal rights of children and adolescents, especially the right to come and go.

ARGUMENTS

To apprehend the teenagers, state and municipal authorities claimed that they could not let young people in vulnerable situations roam the streets “without identification and unaccompanied”in respect for the ECA itself (Child and Adolescent Statute).

In response, the MPF and the public defender's office pointed out that the Supreme Court had already looked into the matter and decided that seizures without a flagrant crime were unconstitutional. The STF decision reinforced that no child can suffer arbitrary or illegal interference with their freedom of movement.

With information from Brazil Agency.