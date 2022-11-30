On November 11, the Mexican youtuber, Gabriel Montiel Gutierrez, better known as werevertumorroopened a restaurant-bar in Jariquilla, Querétarobut after several days, while the influencer is at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a rumor began that the General Secretariat of Municipal Government, closed the store.

Is the party over in Qatar? Is what all Internet users ask the content creator, after the TikTok account (@red365noticias) revealed shocking information from Werevertumorro.

Currently the famous youtuber Werevertumorro, is in the world making video capsules for his followers in which he tells anecdotes that are lived in the Middle Eastern country.

Despite the fact that the influencer has shared on social networks that he is in a fun moment, a recent viral video, from the news portal, (Red365) made an impact by adding the clip along with the information, “Youtuber Werevertumorro’s restaurant is closed in Juriquilla, Querétaro.”

Although in the film, it could be seen that there was a blanket that Directorate of Inspection and Showsclosed the Werevertumorro business.

During the clip, the reason why the Government Secretariat closed the doors to the establishment of the famous youtuber from Mexico was not mentioned.

However, netizens comment that it is a nice place with good service, so the causes of why the place was closed are unknown so far.

Meanwhile, the influencer has not shared anything regarding the incident on his social networks, he has only recounted his experience enjoying watching different soccer teams compete.