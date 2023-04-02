He The Puerto Vallarta government today closed the Vehicle Verification Center for the second time of that municipality this despite the fact that this morning the government of Jalisco presumed that it was already operating normally.

It was around 1:00 p.m. this Saturday that the Municipal Regulations staff went to the verificentro facilities located in the Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood to place the seals of closurethe same ones who accused that those placed yesterday were illegally withdrawn.

It should be remembered that for a large part of yesterday there were mobilizations of citizens and even blockades on the entrance road to Puerto Vallarta to protest against the vehicle verification process that the Government of Jalisco has imposed at the state level.

These actions culminated in a first closure of the verificentro facilities, however, for today’s morning the Government of Jalisco issued a statement in which he accused that yesterday’s process was only a closing simulation so this Saturday the place operated in complete normality.

In addition, urged citizens to check their vehicles with which it seeks to care for the environment.

“The motorists can fulfill their responsibility… It must be clear that the State Executive is not going to give in to this type of blackmail, so the Responsible Verification Program is maintained and continues according to the month-plate calendar obligatory“warned the Jalisco government.

Seals of closure that the personnel of the Municipal Regulations of Puerto Vallarta put on the fence of the Vehicle Verification Center of the Government of Jalisco. (Capture from Puerto Vallarta News).

According to local Puerto Vallarta media, Despite the second closure, the verification center continued to operate and on this occasion there were no citizen protests.

Finally, the government of Jalisco invited the population to continue scheduling their vehicle verification on the website verificacionresponsable.jalisco.gob.mx and commented that any questions or complaints will be answered at the telephone number: 33 26 86 51 50, or through the email: [email protected]