He The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru (MIMP) asked the Justice this Thursday order the preliminary arrest of the man who raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter, who was denied an abortion and whose case has alerted United Nations agencies and various organizations.

“The MIMP urges the Superior Court of Justice of (the Amazonian department of) Loreto to immediately order the preliminary detention of Lucas Pezo Amaringo (41) accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Despite the seriousness of the accusation is free with restricted appearance”, denounced the ministry in its account of the social network X.

The case of “Mila”, fictitious name to protect the identity of the minorhas caused United Nations organizations, Save the Children or CHS Alternativo to urge the Peruvian State to guarantee the girl’s right to access therapeutic abortion.

The minor under 11 years of age came pregnant at 17 weeks of gestationthe result of a rape by his stepfather, and the medical board of the hospital that treated her, in Loreto, denied her the abortion.



This Thursday, the civil association CHS Alternativo urged the Peruvian Congress to that amends the law that regulates access to therapeutic abortion in order to extend it to all cases of child pregnancy and adolescent product of a rape, according to a pronouncement.

“We urge the Congress of the Republic to (…) specify the legal framework to modify the regulations that regulate access to therapeutic abortion and extend it to all cases of child and adolescent pregnancy resulting from rape,” applied for Alternate CHS.

He added that the Peruvian State “has the opportunity to repair the damage that has been inflicted on Mila and stop the process of re-victimization to which it is subjecting her.”

That way the necessary precedent will be set to generate legislative changes to protect the thousands of girls victims of sexual violence in Peruhe pointed out.

The organization warned that “the Peruvian State has denied the therapeutic abortion procedure, despite the fact that there is little time left for the 22 weeks established by law as the deadline for accessing the procedure to be fulfilled.”

CHS Alternativo recalled that in Peru, every day, four girls between the ages of 10 and 14 become mothers and that 2 out of 3 live in rural areas.

After the complaint of Mila’s case this week, the Ministry of Health has transferred the minor to the city of Lima, from her native Iquitos, and is being evaluated at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute.

EFE

