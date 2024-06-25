The Ministry of Health of Peru ordered the cessation of the use of the terms “transsexualism” and “transvestism” in the Mental and Behavioral Disorders chapter of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), and replaced them with gender discord , after the controversy generated by its inclusion in that registry.

A ministerial resolution published this Tuesday in the official gazette A Peruvian man specified that The diagnoses removed from ICD-10 are “transsexualism”, “dual role transvestism”, childhood gender identity disorder, other gender identity disorders, gender identity disorder not otherwise specified and egodystonic sexual orientation .

In this sense, the Peruvian ministry provides for the use of diagnoses of gender discordance in adolescence or adulthood, gender discordance in childhood, gender discordance without specification and advice related to the behavior and sexual orientation or sexual relations of people, in a chapter referring to the factors that influence health status and contact with health services.

Protest in Peru over a decree that pathologizes the trans population. Photo:AFP

The changes approved by the Minister of Health, César Vásquez, respond to “advances in medical knowledge” and the implementation of “new and diverse health interventions” in public health, at the national levelafter the appearance of coronavirus disease, certain types of cancer, mental illnesses, among others.

The health authority recalled that the ICD-10 remains in force in Peru, as long as the progressive implementation of the ICD-11 begins, as occurs in other countries in the region, and that, in this way, “categorically reaffirms respect for the dignity of the human person and his free action” within the framework of human rights.

The origin of the controversy

Last May, Another decree published by the Ministry of Health included “transsexualism, dual-role transvestism and gender identity disorder in childhood” as mental health diseases in the Essential Health Insurance Plan (PEAS).

“Having incorporated into these definitions, which have been totally banned in the field of health and human rights, increases the distrust that already exists in the State regarding respect for sexual minorities and therefore has deserved the rejection of the institution,” he declared. the director of the NGO Promsex, Susana Chávez, told EFE.

Protest in Peru over a decree that pathologizes the trans population. Photo:AFP

In this sense, Chávez has indicated that they are “absolutely against” this classification because it does not respond to the country’s commitment to advance the definitions of the ICD-11 “which precisely addresses sexual and reproductive health issues outside the field of pathologization.”.

“In addition, it opens the doors to actions or activities that have been totally prescribed, such as the issue of conversion therapies.”added the activist, stating that her organization was demanding that the State eliminate this decree.

In Peru, same-sex couples are not allowed to marry or form civil unions, there is no procedure for trans people to change their documents to reflect their gender identity, nor are there civil laws that prohibit discrimination against people LGBTIQ+.

EL TIEMPO spoke with activists about the risks of this decree: