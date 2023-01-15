Government of Peru extends state of emergency for 30 days

Demonstrators demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress | Photo: Mikhail Huacán and archive/EFE

The government of Peru has extended the state of emergency for 30 days, in the regions of Lima, Cusco, Puno, Callao, in three other provinces and in a district to control the social protests that have already resulted in almost 50 deaths since December. The decree was published this Sunday (15).

“During states of emergency, constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security are suspended”, according to the decree.

Protesters demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the anticipation of general elections to 2023 and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.