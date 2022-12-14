The government of Peru declared this Wednesday (14) a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days, which causes the suspension of the rights of assembly, inviolability of home and freedom of transit, among others. In addition, the government is considering the possibility of declaring a curfew.

“A state of emergency has been declared for the whole country due to acts of vandalism and violence, the blockade of roads and highways, which are already stabilizing,” said Defense Minister Alberto Otarola, as a measure in response to protests against Congress. , the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo and the inauguration of Dina Boluarte in his place.

“An energetic and authoritative response from the government is needed”, said the minister in the courtyard of the Government Palace in a brief speech, while a meeting of the Council of Ministers was held.

He explained that a special edition of the official newspaper El Peruano will make official the regulation that decrees a 30-day state of emergency throughout the country, which means that the Peruvian National Police will have control of internal order with the support of the Armed Forces.

He stressed that this measure was motivated “so that citizens can have the security and certainty that we are controlling the internal order and then we will guarantee free transit and peace for all citizens”, he said, adding that it is necessary to protect the strategic infrastructures.

He also confirmed that there is the possibility of enacting a curfew, but that the government is yet to define the legal framework for the norm.

The protests of recent days, especially in the south of the country, have demanded the convening of a constituent assembly, early elections, the closure of Congress, the resignation of Dina Boluarte and the release of former president Pedro Castillo, who was arrested after trying to self-coup and be removed from office by parliamentarians.

On Monday, protesters stormed the airport in the country’s second-largest city, Arequipa, and a dairy factory. The following day, demonstrators took control of a gas plant in the department of Cuzco. In addition, in recent days there have been numerous roadblocks, looting of stores and attacks on public buildings in various parts of the country.