The Peruvian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday a second visit by a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in January, to complete his mission to address the social and political crisis in a first visit last week, and promised “full collaboration from the authorities.”

“Peru has formalized an invitation to a high-level mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its Twitter account.

In addition, he declared that the meeting will help the IACHR “complete its work, with the full collaboration of the Peruvian authorities.”

He added that the mission will be in January, “on a date to be defined by both parties.”

A delegation from the international organization arrived in Peru on December 20 and stayed until December 22 to bring carried out a technical visit in which he met with President Dina Boluarte, representatives of the Executive, the Legislative and civil society in Lima, Ayacucho and Cuzco.

We verified that the conditions of confinement (of Castillo) comply with those provided for in the Criminal Execution Code

In addition, he visited with the Ombudsman’s Office the former president Pedro Castillo in his preventive detention center.

Castillo has been imprisoned since December 7, the date on which he carried out a failed self-coup.

“We accompanied the IACHR technical team on a visit to the Barbadillo prison, where former President Pedro Castillo is being held.” The Ombudsman’s Office declared in a statement.

“We met with the ex-president and his technical defense and verified that the prison conditions are in line with those provided for in the Penal Enforcement Code,” the Ombudsman’s Office announced on social media on December 22.

On Wednesday night, Castillo asked that the IACHR mission visit him “urgently” in the prison where he is serving 18 months of preventive detention after being dismissed for trying to close Congress and rule by decree.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru.

The former president assured, in a message posted on his Twitter account, that he is “arbitrarily deprived” of his rights and that he decided to publish a statement, signed by his lawyer, Wilfredo Robles Rivera, “before the IACHR visit in Peru.” .

After Castillo’s failed self-coup on December 7, he was dismissed by Congress and Dina Boluarte, who was his vice president, succeeded him in office.

From that day on, demonstrations timidly began that broke out on December 11 in a wave of protests in different parts of the country in whose repression 27 people have died.

The demonstrators demand the resignation of Boluarte, the calling of general elections and a constituent assembly.

EFE

