Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/12/2023 – 20:30

Share



Caixa Econômica Federal and the government of Pernambuco signed this Wednesday (12), in Brasília, a financing contract worth R$ 1.7 billion. The ceremony took place at the Planalto Palace, with the presence of governor Raquel Lyra, president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the bank’s president, Maria Rita Serrano. The resources will be used in infrastructure, urbanization and sanitation works in the state. The credit operation was carried out with a guarantee from the Federal Government.

“What we have been doing is working to leverage new investments that allow Pernambuco to reposition itself in the scenario of the Brazilian Northeast and of Brazil”, said the governor to journalists, after the event. According to her, the works will generate jobs and income in the state. “For us to face inequality, which is the main problem in Pernambuco, we need to generate opportunities and leverage investments based on works.”

Related news:

Among the planned investments, according to Raquel Lyra, are resources for paving and repairing roads and highways, water access works, construction of maternity wards and requalification of hospitals, as well as the purchase of equipment for the area of ​​public safety. The government should carry out these works directly, through bidding.

The funds were obtained by the Infrastructure and Sanitation Financing program aimed at the Public Sector (Finisa), a credit line operated by Caixa, intended for actions for the sustainable development of municipalities and states and for improving the quality of life of the population .

The expectation of the government of Pernambuco is that two new loans will still be signed this year. One of them is with Caixa itself, in the amount of R$ 650 million. Another order in progress should be signed with Banco do Brasil, in the amount of R$ 900 million. With this, the state can reach investments of R$ 3.5 billion through public banks.

“Brazilian public banks serve to help society to develop faster, in a decent and more dignified way, preferably lending money at the most compatible interest rates”, said president Lula, during a meeting with the governor, representatives of the Caixa and government ministers.























